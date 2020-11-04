Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,142,719 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

