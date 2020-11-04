Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.61 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.56.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.