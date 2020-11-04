Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $372,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,433 shares of company stock worth $18,142,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Catalent by 75.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

