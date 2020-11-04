cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) versus Mandom (NYSE:MDOMF) Head to Head Analysis

cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) and Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares cbdMD and Mandom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52% Mandom N/A N/A N/A

9.7% of cbdMD shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares cbdMD and Mandom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio cbdMD $23.65 million 4.76 -$50.43 million N/A N/A Mandom $717.37 million 1.65 $45.78 million N/A N/A

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for cbdMD and Mandom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

cbdMD beats Mandom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

