CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

