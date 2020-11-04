CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in CDW by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $414,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after purchasing an additional 731,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

