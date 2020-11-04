CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after buying an additional 297,267 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CDW by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,627,000 after purchasing an additional 234,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

