CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by 162.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CDW to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.72 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

