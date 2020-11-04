Celestica (NYSE:CLS) versus Key Tronic (NYSE:KTCC) Financial Contrast

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) and Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celestica and Key Tronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $5.89 billion 0.14 $70.30 million $0.54 11.63 Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.18 $4.76 million $0.44 17.39

Celestica has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Celestica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Tronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Celestica has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celestica and Key Tronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 1 6 2 0 2.11 Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celestica presently has a consensus target price of $8.18, suggesting a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Celestica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celestica is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celestica and Key Tronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 0.57% 8.57% 3.19% Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66%

Summary

Celestica beats Key Tronic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services. It also provides enterprise-level data communications and information processing infrastructure products, such as routers, switches, servers, and storage-related products; capacitors, microprocessors, resistors, and memory modules; and power inverters, energy storage products, smart meters, and other electronic componentry. The company serves aerospace and defense, industrial, energy, healthtech, capital equipment, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cloud-based, and other service providers. Celestica Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

