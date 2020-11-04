Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Reaches $61.70 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $61.70 million and $1.05 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,618,395 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

