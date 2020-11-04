Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. ValuEngine downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centrica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Centrica from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CPYYY opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

