Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinbase. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00428451 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Coinbase, COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

