Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $261.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.58.

CRL opened at $237.45 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $250.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,195 shares of company stock worth $6,457,961 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $22,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $15,944,000.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.