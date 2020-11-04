Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Cowen

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.21.

Chart Industries stock opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 61.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

