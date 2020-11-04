Charter Communications (CHTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $650.00 to $660.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $650.00 to $700.00.

10/28/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $640.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $700.00 to $735.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $640.00 to $724.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/11/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $730.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $591.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.94. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

