Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cheetah Mobile from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 74,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

