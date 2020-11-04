Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $92.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

