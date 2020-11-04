Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 42.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 109.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

