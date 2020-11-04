Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Shares of CNBA stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.33.
About Chester Bancorp
Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.