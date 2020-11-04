Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Chester Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBA opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Chester Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Get Chester Bancorp alerts:

Chester Bancorp Company Profile

Chester Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chester Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chester Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.