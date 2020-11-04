Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Chris OShea purchased 333 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($195.78).

On Thursday, August 13th, Chris OShea acquired 40,600 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,488 ($25,461.20).

CNA opened at GBX 39.01 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price (up previously from GBX 29 ($0.38)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price (up previously from GBX 30 ($0.39)) on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.04 ($0.78).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

