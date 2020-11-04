Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Chris OShea purchased 333 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($195.78).
- On Thursday, August 13th, Chris OShea acquired 40,600 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,488 ($25,461.20).
CNA opened at GBX 39.01 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. Centrica PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.32 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
