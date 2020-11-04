ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get ChromaDex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.59.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.