ChronoCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $18,252.00 (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. ChronoCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $18,252.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChronoCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035075 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin (CRYPTO:CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

