Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 123.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after buying an additional 142,165 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $370,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

