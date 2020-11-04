Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.78.

XEC opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

