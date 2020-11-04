Cindicator (CND) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.56 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $48,202.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cindicator has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

