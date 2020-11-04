Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $12.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.00. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.