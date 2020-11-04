Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
