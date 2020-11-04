Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

