Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

