Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,149 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after buying an additional 3,834,365 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,263,000 after buying an additional 1,462,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $815,087,000 after buying an additional 650,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

