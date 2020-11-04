Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,964 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

