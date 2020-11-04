Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTXS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $76,466.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,806 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,570. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

