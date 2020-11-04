Civic 24 Hour Volume Reaches $967,442.00 (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Vebitcoin, Kucoin and Upbit. Civic has a market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $967,442.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civic has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Civic

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bittrex, COSS, Huobi, GOPAX, Binance, Mercatox, ABCC, IDEX, Liqui, Upbit, Radar Relay and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

