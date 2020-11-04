Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

CLX stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.47. Clorox has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

