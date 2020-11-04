Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.23.

NYSE CLX opened at $213.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.47. Clorox has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 504.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

