CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $37.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. AMG Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

