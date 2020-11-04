Colliers Secur. Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

TCMD opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of -85.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.