Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CMCO opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $853.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 67.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

