Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $5.85 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.
Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09.
About Community Bankers Trust
Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.
