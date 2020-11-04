Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $5.85 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth $168,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 322.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 181,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

