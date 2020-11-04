Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

