Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 27th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
CHCT stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
