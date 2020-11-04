Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on November 27th

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

CHCT stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

