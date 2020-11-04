Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend payment by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE CHCT opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

