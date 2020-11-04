Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Earnings on Friday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE BVN opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.