Comparing CAI International (NYSE:CAI) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and CAI International (NYSE:CAI) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAI International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of CAI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of CAI International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nesco and CAI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00 CAI International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nesco currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.93%. CAI International has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Nesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco is more favorable than CAI International.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and CAI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% CAI International 7.22% 10.65% 2.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nesco and CAI International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 0.79 -$27.05 million N/A N/A CAI International $416.54 million 1.25 $31.01 million $2.34 12.64

CAI International has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Summary

CAI International beats Nesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and manages equipment for to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2019, it had a container fleet comprised 1,727,816 cost equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

