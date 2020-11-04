Comparing Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Smart Move (NASDAQ:SMVE)

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Smart Move (OTCMKTS:SMVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Smart Move’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Logistics Group $894.53 million 0.32 $8.48 million $0.61 26.98 Smart Move N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Covenant Logistics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Move.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Logistics Group and Smart Move’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Logistics Group -1.87% 3.13% 1.16% Smart Move N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Covenant Logistics Group and Smart Move, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Logistics Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Move 0 0 0 0 N/A

Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Covenant Logistics Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Covenant Logistics Group is more favorable than Smart Move.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Covenant Logistics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Covenant Logistics Group beats Smart Move on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 3,154 tractors and 6,950 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

About Smart Move

Smart Move, Inc. provides moving services and logistics services worldwide. It offers household moving services, such as local, long distance, special items, supplies, and furniture moving services, as well as storage services. The company also provides warehousing and storage services; and international moving services. In addition, it offers corporate relocation services, including moving management, lump sum relocation, international relocation, and other services; and government and military moving services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Smart Move, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Atlas Van Lines, Inc.

