Comparing Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Hollund Industrial Marine (NASDAQ:HIMR)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genasys and Hollund Industrial Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $36.98 million 5.56 $2.79 million $0.08 76.75 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genasys has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys 6.38% 6.36% 4.45% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Genasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Genasys has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genasys and Hollund Industrial Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genasys currently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Given Genasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genasys is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Summary

Genasys beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

