Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.67. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Conn’s by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 110.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

