Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Consolidated Water reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.3% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 166.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

