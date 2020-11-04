Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,099.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $746.28 and a 12 month high of $1,284.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,115.76.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 98.68%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter.

CNSWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from $1,750.00 to $1,865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

