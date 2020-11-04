Contrasting Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and CBM Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBMB)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

This table compares Equitable Financial and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.14% 0.72% CBM Bancorp 7.63% 1.33% 0.34%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equitable Financial and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and CBM Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.46 $2.63 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 4.91 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.