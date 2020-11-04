Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRBP remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.